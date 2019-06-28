









Mildred Paul Lewis, 88, of Monterey, Tennessee departed this life on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home.

She was born August 30, 1930 in Whitley County, to the late Robert and Nona Bell Jones Paul.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, K.C. Cole and Ringo; and by a daughter, Shirley Morefield.

Mildred worked as a waitress while living in Kentucky, Ohio and Tulsa, Oklahoma. She loved motorcycles and enjoyed looking at old photos. Affectionately described as a firecracker, Mildred was funny and had a quick wit. She has been a beloved member of the Sand Springs Baptist Church since moving to Monterey 15 years ago.

She is survived by her daughters, Nonie Stringer, Zona Reed, Bobbie Jean Partin-Sterberger, Velma Partin and Debbie Gray; son, Henry Dewayne Partin; eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; sister, Willeta Fuson; and brothers, Denvil Paul and Lonnie Paul.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Her pastor in Tennessee, Rev. Tony Phipps officiated. Following the service she was laid to rest in the Jones Creek Cemetery in Siler, Kentucky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreas Foundation’s pancreatic research to provide hope to those suffering from pancreatic cancer https://pancreasfoundation.org/.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.