









Mildred “Midge” Vermillion Head, age 88, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Hospital. Midge is preceded in death by her parents, Darrell and Nell Vermillion; sister, June Moss; and brother, Donald Vermillion.

She is survived by husband of 72 years, James Head; sons, Dennis Head of Jellico, TN and John and Marie Head of Toledo, Ohio; sister, Doris Cornwell, of Rockwood Michigan; brother, Thomas Vermillion of Englewood, Ohio; grandson, Daniel Head of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two great-grandchildren, Atticus and Cambria Head; in addition to many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Midge was born in Jellico, Tennessee on May 5, 1931. She married James Head when they were 16 years old. She retired from the Chrysler Corporation. Midge was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was loved by all who knew her. She was a devout Christian and is with her Lord in eternal rest.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Head family in your prayers.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Jellico Church of God Mountain Assembly, 256 North Florence Ave., Jellico, Tennessee 37762 in remembrance of Midge Head.

Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.