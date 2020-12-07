









Mildred Jane McFadden, age 94, of Wolf Creek River Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her home.

She was born on February 27, 1926 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late Dan and Millie Cox. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Ernest Cox; and brothers, Crit, Vester, Hershel and Glenn Cox. She was a member of Mt. Ash Baptist Church and a member of WMU at Mt. Ash Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Betty Jane McKenzie (Carl) of Georgetown, Kentucky and Debi Lee Giles (Gary) of Houston, Texas; one son, Ernie McFadden of Colorado Springs, Colorado; six grandchildren, Kelly McKenzie, Jason McKenzie, Gary Giles II, Rodney Giles, Heather Bunch and Alexia Bunch; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Rev. Lester Cox (Inez) of Williamsburg and Melvin Cox (Bonnie) of Ohio; two sisters, Geneva Cox and Mary Ann Brandenburg (Bill) all of Norwood, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 8, at Croley Funeral Home.

She will be laid to rest following a graveside service at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 8, at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Pleasant View. Rev. Lester Cox will be officiating.

Croley Funeral Home will be following the Governor’s Mandate announced on 11/19/2020 regarding attendance due to Covid-19.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.