Mildred Irene Duncan, 73, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday May 13, 2017 at her home.

She was a homemaker who loved caring for others. Mildred was known as someone who was always there to help her friends and neighbors.

She was born in the Corn Creek Community in Whitley County, a daughter of the late Jake and Anna Ashby Byrge.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings; David Byrge, Elsie Swartz, Thelma Carter, Michael Byrge, Bill Byrge, and Stella Anderson.

Mildred is survived by her husband, Frank Duncan; children, David Edward Duncan and Debra Sue Garcia; sister, Aileen Ping; grandson, Bentley Saylor; and by numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends, including her life long friend, Carol Wright.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday May 19, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily.

Visitation will be on Thursday May 18th from 6-9 p.m. at the

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.