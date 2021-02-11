









Mildred Faye Carr, 72, of Williamsburg, KY, departed this life on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, with her family by her side.

Mildred was born to the late Lorine Taylor in Whitley County, KY on December 2, 1948. Mildred was a proud graduate of Whitley County High School, class of 1965. Mildred was married in 1968 to Gerald Carr in Whitley County, KY. Mildred spent her adult life as a community action worker and found herself, selflessly, working to serve others within her community. Mildred was passionate about volunteering her time to serve with ministries in her community and giving back where she could In service to the Lord.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Carr; mother, Lorine Taylor; daughter, Lisa Carr McCullah; brother, Don Taylor; mother-in-law, Marie Prewitt Carr; and son-in-law, Anthony Scott McCullah.

Mildred is survived but her son, Wayne Carr and wife Leslie of Williamsburg, KY; grandchildren, Stephanie Rose and husband Rev. Matt Rose, Jessica McCullah, Taylor Carr and wife Abby, Jarrett Carr, Stephanie Grace, Kalie Jae, Molly Beth, Jaden Wayne, Winter Faith, Brady Jack, and Isaiah Wesley, all of Williamsburg, KY. In addition to her grandchildren, she is survived by four great-grandchildren, Braydan Rose, Brody Rose, Madison Willmore, and Gavin Willmore all of Williamsburg, KY; sister in-law, Libby Taylor of Williamsburg, KY; sisters, Relda Lindsey and Linda West of Williamsburg, KY; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Mildred lived her life in service to the Lord and was a true prayer warrior. She attended Riverside Church of God in Williamsburg, KY. Mildred spent her life cheering for her children and grandchildren and found happiness in the service of others.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 13, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. James Hodge and Rev. Matt Rose officiating. Interment will be in Highland Park Cemetery Ellison Addition.

Visitation will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, February 12, at the funeral home.

Taylor Carr, Jarrett Carr, Don Taylor, Shannon Taylor, Glenn Willmore Jr., and Johnny Rains will serve as pallbearers.

The funeral home will be following guidelines set forth by the Governor’s Mandate for Covid-19 for all who wish to attend these services.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.