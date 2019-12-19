









Mildred B. Parks, age 93, of Oxford, Ohio, formerly of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash, Ohio. She was born August 12, 1926 in Whitley County, Ky. to the late James Wesley and Pearl Jones Bradford being one of twelve children. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Rodney Wayne Parks and Gary Ray Parks.

She was a member of a church in Kettering, Ohio. She retired from the State of Kentucky in 2003 after 55 years of service. She served 19 years as a teacher, 22 years in the National School Lunch program and 14 years in transportation.

She is survived by a host of family and friends who mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be 1:00 pm on Friday, December 20, at Ellison Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Mitchell officiating. Interment will be in the Parks Cemetery at Rockholds, Ky.

Visitation will be 11:00 am on Friday until the funeral hour at the funeral home.

