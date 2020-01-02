









Mildred “Anne” Hayes, age 75, of Highway 779, Rockholds, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 1, 1944 in Barbourville, Kentucky, to the late Cecil and Eva (Strong) Wilson. She was also preceded in death by her son, Eric Edward Ledington; and brothers, Eddie Thomas Wilson and George Quenton Ivey.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Hayes of Rockholds; children, Christopher Ledington of London, Lisa Ledington of Rockholds and Eddie Arthur Kirk Ledington of Interlachen, Florida; four grandchildren, Dalona Felicia Reneh Dillon of Corbin, Lance Arthur Slover of Rockholds, Melody Marie Slover of Rockholds and Eddie Arthur Kirk Ledington II of Interlachen, Florida; great-grandchildren, Dominick Alexander Dow Hart of Corbin, Rihanna Reneh Dillon of Corbin, Ashton Michael Dillon of Corbin, Liliana Analisa Hart of Corbin, Trent Nathaniel Hamblin of Rockholds, Brent Michael Hamblin of Rockholds and Katelin Breonna Lee Slover of Florida; two sisters, Phyllis Jean Ramey of Bowling Green and Sandra Sue West of Columbus, Ohio; brothers, Freddie Wayne Wilson of Lexington, Larry Dean Wilson of California and Gary Cecil Wilson of Barbourville; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 2, at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Rockholds.

The funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, January 3, at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Nathan Ledington officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Barbourville City Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.