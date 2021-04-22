Mike Sharpe receives Visionary Award











Mike Sharpe was honored at the 10th Annual Daniel Boone Visionary Award Dinner, on April 15, as the 2021 Visionary Award Recipient.

The event was a fundraiser to support the Mountain Laurel District Boy Scouts. London troop 572 Scouts were in attendance for the event. They presented the colors as well as retired them at the conclusion of the event. The Mountain Laurel District serves Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties.

Each year the Daniel Boone Visionary Award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated commitment and vision to help young people in the region grow mentally and physically while supporting the development of high moral standards in youth, said Rich Prewitt, the director of marketing and economic development at Cumberland Valley electric and the chairman of the Daniel Boone Visionary Award Banquet fundraiser.

Sharpe, who has worked for Forcht Bank since 2008, currently leads five markets through encouragement and appreciation.

Terry Forcht, the 2012 recipient of the Daniel Boone Visionary Award, presented Sharpe with the award during the dinner.

“Mike, I want to thank you for the fine effort you have given our group,” said Forcht. “We have a lot of things going here in this area.”

Sharpe spoke briefly after receiving the award. Sharpe concluded his speech and thank you by urging attendees to donate to the boy scouts’ program.

“If there is one thing that we can do to help our community improve, and the future of our community, it would be supporting scout programs,” said Sharpe.

The event raised approximately $13,000 for the Mountain Laurel District Boy Scouts.