Michigan man sentenced to 35 years for 2019 murder at Gray convenience store
Murderer Phillip Lewis was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison for the January 2019 murder of Gary Medlin.
Lewis entered the A&B Quick Stop in Gray in the early hours of Jan. 16, 2019, where he used a firearm in an attempted robbery. 25-year-old Gary Medlin attempted to flee the store at which time he was shot by Lewis multiple times. Medlin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lewis, who fled the scene on foot, remained at large until Feb. 8, 2019, when he was arrested in Flint, Michigan. A joint task force comprised of the Michigan State Police, U.S. Marshalls and the FBI conducted worked that led to his location.
Lewis pleaded guilty in March in exchange for a recommended 35-year prison sentence.
Under Kentucky law, the presiding judge in a case has two options during sentencing. The judge may either accept the plea agreement and hand down the recommended sentence, or reject the plea agreement.
If the judge rejects the plea agreement, the defendant may either withdraw the guilty plea and proceed with the case, or agree to move forward with sentencing without the agreement on punishment in place.