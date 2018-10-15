











Michelle Renee Hundley, 52, of Cliff End Road, Williamsburg departed this life on Friday, October 12, 2018 at her home.

She was born on August 17, 1966 to the late Thomas Clayton Miller and Velda Sue Collins Miller.

In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by a half-brother, Thomas Eugene Mink.

She is survived by her wife, Vickie Hundley of Williamsburg; two sons, Thomas Randle Melton and Eric Zachary Melton of Williamsburg; two grandchildren, Braelynn Melton and Gracie Mills; her mother, Velda Sue Collins Miller of Williamsburg; two sisters, Elizabeth Ann Prewitt and April Denise Bryant of Williamsburg; brother, Christopher Scott Miller of Williamsburg; half-brothers, Kenneth Arthur Miller and Michael Dewayne Miller of Kokomo, IN; sister-in-law, Cynthia Mills; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the funeral hour on Tuesday, October 16, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Akers officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.