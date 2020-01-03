Michelle Loy granted parole for grandmother’s death











A Williamsburg woman, who was serving a 20-year prison sentence for the death and abuse of her grandmother, has been released on parole.

Michelle Susan Loy, 47, was slated to meet with the parole board in November, and according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections website she is now on parole.

Her parole supervision began on Dec. 12, and is slated to run through Aug. 3, 2024. Her location is listed as Fayette County, according to the website.

On March 25, 2013, Loy entered an Alford plea to amended charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminal abuse, in exchange for prosecutors recommending 10-year prison sentences on each count to be served consecutively for a total of 20 years.

An Alford plea means that Loy maintains her innocence but acknowledged that prosecutors likely had enough information to convict her.

Loy was originally charged with murder in connection with the Jan. 21, 2010, death of her grandmother, Georgia Dotson, 76. Dotson was living with Loy at the time of her death and was bedfast.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird said previously that when he traveled to Frankfort for Dotson’s autopsy, he learned that she had a great deal of bruising including injuries to her face and head.

“The cause of death on the autopsy was ruled as blunt force trauma,” Bird said.

About nine hours before Dotson’s body was discovered in Loy’s Cemetery Road home, a Williamsburg Police Department cooperating source purchased four Xanax pills at the home, according to the court documents.

The next day, Williamsburg police executed a search warrant at the residence and among other items seized two empty pill bottles belonging to Dotson and one empty pill bottle belonging to Loy, according to court records.

The empty pill bottle prescribed to Loy was for Hydrocodone, and the empty bottles prescribed to Dotson were for Hydrocodone and Alprazolam, according to court documents. Alprazolam is another name for Xanax.

After cancer surgery, doctors routinely prescribed Dotson 90 Xanax and 90 Hydrocodone every month, but her autopsy results showed the presence of neither drug in her blood at the time of her death, prosecutors said at the time.

Loy was incarcerated in the Whitley County Detention Center from May 5, 2010, through April 9, 2012, and again from Sept. 1, 2012, through April 30, 2013, according to the detention center’s website.

Loy was serving her sentence at the Kentucky Correctional Institute for Women in Pewee Valley, and was classified as a medium security inmate.

Had she not received parole, Aug. 10, 2024, would have been the minimum expiration of her sentence, the DOC website showed previously.

Because first-degree criminal abuse is classified as a “violent crime” Loy had to serve 85 percent of her sentence before she was eligible for early release. She also had to serve 20 percent of her manslaughter conviction before becoming eligible for early release, the DOC website showed previously.