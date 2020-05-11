









Michelle Lee Huddleston, age 43, Jellico, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 10, 2020 at her home.

She was born on July 7, 1976 in Jellico, TN to Patsy Dale Huddleston who preceded her in death on January 12, 2020.

She was the granddaughter of the late Kenny (Bud) Huddleston and Elsie Mae (Parrott) Huddleston. She was a graduate of Jellico High School – Class of 1994. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was a member of Tannery Hollow Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her mother and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her uncles, Virgil Huddleston and Raymond Huddleston, and aunt, Ruth Huddleston.

She is survived by her aunts, Lillie Mae Lay, and husband, Ronnie, Geneva Huddleston, Marie Huddleston, and Brenda Shillings, all of Jellico, TN; uncle, Jimmy Huddleston, and wife, Jane Ann, of Harriman, TN; cousins, Bradley Huddleston, Clayton Hackler, Rhonda (Lay) Marlow, Tiffaney (Huddleston) Sharp, Melissa Hackler, and Cody Anderson; special cousin, Tyler Marlow; numerous other relatives, and a host of friends and neighbors to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday evening, May 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will follow on Wednesday afternoon, May 13, at 2 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kenny Buckner and Rev. Lester Cox officiating. Special music will be provided by Rev. James Hackler and Mrs. Lisa Hackler.

Interment will immediately follow the funeral on Wednesday, May 13, in the Douglas Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Lay, Bradley Huddleston, Floyd Marlow, James Hackler, Benji Johnson, Jeff Nicholson, Bo Ivey, and David Bray.\

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of all arrangements.