









Micheal (Parkay) Partin, age 61, of Siler, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home. Micheal was born on October 9, 1959 in Pineville, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Partin; his wife, Linda (Wynn) Partin; his stepson, Josh Smith; and a brother, Larry Partin.

He is survived by his wife, Molly (Lawson) Smith Partin of Williamsburg, Kentucky; sons, Billy James Partin (Amanda) of Wayne, Michigan and Travis Partin of Siler, Kentucky; daughter, Cassie Lynn of Williamsburg, Kentucky; and grandchildren Austin Partin, Alisa Borobzk, Tyler Borobzk, Jeremy Lynn, Kayden Lynn and MaKayla Grubb; father, Marshall Partin of Williamsburg, Kentucky; brothers, Gary Partin (Pat) of Northern Kentucky, Bobby Partin (Brenda) of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Marvin Partin (Paula) of Williamsburg, Kentucky and Rolling Partin (Rosa) of Siler, Kentucky; and sister, Crystal Broyles (Stan) of Williamsburg, Kentucky; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

