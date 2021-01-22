









Michael Wayne Reynolds, age 69, of Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on January 20, 2021 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on March 31, 1951 in Woodbine, Kentucky to Arnold A. Reynolds and Estille (Young) Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Estille (Young) Reynolds; son, Michael Wayne Reynolds, Jr.; brothers, Lonnie Reynolds and Robert Reynolds; and sister, Debbie Smith.

He is survived by his wife and loving soulmate, Betty (Mowery) Reynolds of Williamsburg; son, Josh Howard of Williamsburg; stepson, David Robinson (Cinda) of Williamsburg; three sisters, Brenda Honsburger (Denny) of Kokomo, IN, Elaine Powers (Bro. Danny) of Williamsburg, and Linda Cales (Roy) of Corbin; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour on Sunday, January 24, at the Croley Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 24, at the Croley Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Powers and Rev. Tim Sullivan officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Young Cemetery on Mulberry.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.