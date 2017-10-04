Posted On October 4, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Michael Wayne Rea, 68 of Brooksville, FL formerly of Williamsburg, and London, passed away September 7, 2017.

He was born in Mt. Vernon, IL.

He was a member of Freedom For Life Church in Homosassa, FL where he served as Music Director. Michael was an excellent musician, and music was his life.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years Lela Rea of Brooksville, FL; two sons, Jason Rea of Jacksonville, FL and Houston Rea of Kentucky; two step sons, Michael Lawson (Lisa) of Williamsburg, and Rondal Lawson of Brooksville, FL, three grandchildren, Isaiah, Curtis and Jaden, sister, Vesta Rea of Texas.

Services were held in Florida.

These arrangements are a courtesy of the Ellison Funeral Home of Williamsburg.