









Michael Wayne Hoskins, age 60, of Hurricane Hollow Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky.

Michael was born on April 12, 1960 in Hyden, Kentucky to Orville and Joyce (Collett) Hoskins. He is preceded in death by his father, Orville Hoskins and a sister, Elaine Hoskins.

Michael is survived by three children, Josh Hoskins of Corbin, Genna Kimble (Ryan) of Lily and Orville B. Hoskins (Anna Miller) of Lexington; four grandchildren, Trenton Holden, Felix Hoskins, Grayson Kimble and Jentzen Kimble; his mother, Joyce (Collett) Hoskins of Williamsburg; two sisters, Carol Lay (David) and Mary Massey (John) of Williamsburg; brother, Vincent Hoskins of Williamsburg; special great-nephew and nieces, Connor Lay, Kinley Lay, Kaylee Lay and Alexus Higginbotham; best friend, Robert Massey of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, March 6, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 6, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dennis Crump officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Davis Addition of Highland Park Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.