









Michael “Mike” Cornelius, age 57, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Baptist Health in Lexington.

He was born in Ohio and was employed by the State of Kentucky as a Plumbing Inspector.

Mike was preceded in death by his son, Michael Ralph Cornelius; mother, Alma Wells Cornelius; sister, Sandy Canada; brother, Dennis Cornelius; and by a niece, Heather Snyder.

He is survived by his Wife, Laura Miller Cornelius; father, Ralph Cornelius; and by a brother, Roy Cornelius.

Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, October 27 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, with Rev. Rodney Sulfridge officiating.

Burial will follow in the Corinth Cemetery in Corbin.

Visitation will be from 6-8pm on Saturday, October 26 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.