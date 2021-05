Michael Hill, age 64, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Graveside service and burial will be conducted at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 at the Resthaven Cemetery in Corbin, with Bro. Carl Ellison officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Thursday. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.