









Michael Hamblin, age 57, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born January 8, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Emrie and Trula Dale Hamblin. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Hazel Hamblin and brother-in-law, Ralph Prewitt.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Terry Hamblin of Williamsburg, Ky.; one daughter, Jessica Ballew (Patrick) of Williamsburg, Ky.; one son, Mikey Hamblin (Rebekka) of Williamsburg, Ky.; four grandchildren, Talor, Noah, Ally and Daniel Ballew; one sister, Patty Hamblin Prewitt of Williamsburg, Ky.; one brother, Rick Hamblin (Joann) of Las Cruces, NM; two nieces, Anna Roberts (Cody) of Rio Rancho, NM, and Alicia Barraza (Christian) of Las Cruces, NM; one great-niece, Teagan; four great-nephews, Tipon, Tyler, Ricardo and Christian; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 30, at the Prewitt Family Cemetery on Prewitt Bend Road, Williamsburg, with Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating. Interment will follow in the Prewitt Family Cemetery.

