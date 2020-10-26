









Michael Glenn Finch, age 62, of Old Corbin Pike, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, October 23, 2020, at his home. Michael was born on February 21, 1958 in Carlisle, Kentucky, to the late Sam and Anna Lee (Hollar) Finch. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Rapier) Finch, and his grandparents, Luther and Opal Hollar.

Michael had a great family and was a wonderful “Gramps”, he enjoyed his time with his family. He attended Stillwater Baptist Church in London, Kentucky.

He is survived by three children, Marilyn Griffith (Tim) of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Joe Kimberlin (Joni) of Sterling, Ohio, and Ronda Marie (Timmy) of Stinking Creek, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Josh Griffith, Kayla Griffith, Breanna Smith, Cole Kimberlin, Lukas Mills, Connor Kimberlin, Caiya Kimberlin and Chase Mills; four great-grandchildren, Maddison Griffith, Elijah Griffith, Rayleigh Smith and Emery Smith; two brothers, Doug Finch (Susan) of Cullman, Alabama and Darrell Finch of Carlisle, Kentucky; nephews, James Finch, Earl Finch and Dylan Finch; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Monday, October 26, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, October 26, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Josh Griffith officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin. Joe Kimberlin, Tim Griffith, Timmy Jordan, George Smith, Lukas Mills, Chase Mills, Earl Finch, Dylan Finch, James Finch and Darrell Finch will serve as pallbearers.

