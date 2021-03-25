









Michael Eugene Spencer, age 64, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his daughter’s residence in Ryan’s Creek, KY.

Michael is preceded in death by his wife Wanda Spencer, parents Thomas Spencer and Eula Bowling Spencer, granddaughter, Samantha Mae Sumner.

He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Spencer, Angela Hartman (Eric), Nikki Douglas (Billy), sisters, Joyce Couch, Phillis Carlton, brother, Roger Spencer, grandchildren, Anna Hartman, Christina Douglas, Kelly Douglas, Eric (Bub) Hartman Jr., great-grandchildren, Cody Lee Michael Hartman, Chase Allen Dewayne Hartman and a host of special kids, grandchildren, family and friends to mourn his passing.

Michael was a member of the Ryan’s Creek Baptist Church and will be greatly missed.

The funeral service was held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, TN with Rev. Herb Wells officiating.

Interment followed in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge, TN.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was honored to serve the Spencer family.