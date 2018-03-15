











Michael Dewayne Shelley, 41, of Oak Ridge Church Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

He was born on October 24, 1976 in Corbin, .

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Shelley; uncle, William Shelley and brother-in-law, Willie Sulfridge.

He is survived by four sisters, Joyce Sulfridge (Jerry Lawson) of Williamsburg, Sheila McKeehan (Nathan) of Corbin, Alva Decker (Mike) of Corbin and Lisa Lawson of Corbin; aunt, Mary Rains of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Friday, March 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Meadors officiating.

Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Jellico Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.