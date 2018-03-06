











Michael David Corey, 60, of Jellico, TN passed away Sunday, February 25, 2018 at the U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was born March 17, 1957 in Ohio.

Mike was preceded in death by father, David Corey; mother: Joann Bates Corey.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Corey; daughter, Mary Cupp and husband Alvin; grandchildren, Matthew, Job, Priscilla, Jeremiah, Isaac, Emily, Destiney, Noah; great grandchildren: Esther, Merilla; brothers, Johnny Corey, Blaine Giles Cooper; sisters: Brenda Mawk, Aloha Wilson; nieces and nephews: Amanda, Amber, Patricia, April, C.J., Jessica, Tyler, Austin and Sammy; and a host of friends & family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held March 2 at at the Harp Funeral Home with Rev. Troy Cupp officiating.

Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.