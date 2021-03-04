









Michael Aaron Haynes, age 43, of Duff, Tennessee passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 in Lafollette, Tennessee. He was born January 16, 1978 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mike is preceded in death by his father, Tommy Haynes.

He is survived by his mother, Gail Branam Haynes; sisters, Cassie Kimberlin and husband, Joe, and Crystal Bright and husband, Bill; nephews and nieces, Camden, Colton and Cailin Kimberlin, Caitlyn Mills, and Hunter Bright; great-nieces and -nephews, Carrigan, Piper and Easton; as well as a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, February 25, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was held on Friday, February 26, the Oddfellow Cemetery (White Oak) Duff, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.