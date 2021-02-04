Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Mich. man facing federal indictment arrested on unrelated Corbin charges

Posted On 04 Feb 2021
A Michigan man was arrested Monday after officers received information that he was possibly bringing drugs into the area.

Charles Edwards Jr., 38, of Flint, Michigan was arrested by Corbin Police Officer Glen Taylor on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Taylor said Edwards is a multi-felon offender who has been bringing drugs in the area for several years. After officers approached Edwards, he attempted to throw the drugs on the ground, but threw them in front of the officers, said Taylor.

Edwards is facing a federal indictment in Flint for drug charges. A federal investigation concerning Edwards is ongoing but it is unrelated to Monday’s arrest, police said. The Corbin Police Department was aided by Williamsburg Police Lt. Jim Pool and K-9 Nitro and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

