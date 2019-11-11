









Melvin L. Golden, 79, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at his residence in Corbin. He is survived by his wife, Eloise Howard Golden.

Funeral service will be held at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church at 8:00 pm Wednesday, November 13, with the family receiving friends from 5:00-8:00pm. Rev. Keaton Smith will officiate. Graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, November 14, at Terrell Cemetery. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge.