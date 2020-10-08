









Melvin Jay Kerr, age 63, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He is survived by his mother, Bernice Mayfield Kerr.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 10, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in the Corinth Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-9 P.M. on Friday, October 9, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com