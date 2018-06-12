











Melvin Hicks, 78, has passed on to his heavenly maker.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Hicks, his children, Tina and David McCoy, Troy and Tammy Hicks and Tonya and Mike Singer, also eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; brother Verlin Hicks, and sister Gerry Angel.

Waiting to lead him home were Jonas and Sally Hicks (grandparents), Joyce Maxine (sister).

He was a member of Masonic Lodge #258 F&AM of Loveland, OH for 49 years. He was retired from American Standard, retired supervisor of Lee Brass, owner operator of 3T Metal Inc. and back yard mechanic. He was hillbilly smart and hillbilly strong in his faith, a grand teacher of life lessons to all, weak of strong. His, true legacy is his wife Joyce, the love of his life, the love of his family always ready with open arms to welcome more.

Funeral services were held Sunday, June 10, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Everett Jeffers and Rev.

Francis Dople Jr. officiating and Masonic service by Lodge #527 F&AM of Jellico, TN.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home was honored to serve the Hicks family.