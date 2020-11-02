









Melvin Frances Cox, age 83, of the Mountain Ash community in Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the family residence. He was born September 7, 1937 in Mountain Ash.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ada Cox; sisters, Mary Braden, Ruth McGill, Elizabeth Perry, Ellen Cox, and Daisy Cox; and brothers, Bill Cox and Sterlin Cox.

He is survived by his sons, Chester Cox and Walter Cox; daughter, Judy Prewitt and Bobby Hale; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, November 1, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. Burial followed in the Mountain Ash Community Cemetery

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.