









Melissa Ann Hohn, 49, of Toledo, Ohio and formerly of Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on August 29, 2019 at the St. Anne Mercy Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.

She was born on February 11, 1970 in Toledo, to John C. Hohn and Nadine Hohn.

She was preceded in death by her mother Nadine Hohn (Edmonds); sisters, Angela Marie Hohn and Mary Christine Edmonds; and grandparents, Alvis Preston and Nancy Catherine Edmonds (Croley).

She is survived by her father, John C. Hohn of Williamsburg; half-brother, Michael S. Bowling; sister, Jona Lynn Hohn of Toledo; son, John I. Avalos of Toledo; her very special favorite aunt, Allie G. Bowlin of Williamsburg; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

There will be no service per her request.

This announcement is a courtesy of Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg.