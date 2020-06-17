









Melinda A. Freeman, age 70, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

Melinda was born February 28, 1950 to the late Charles Freeman and Mary Dale Sproul Freeman in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

She was a member of Burnside First Baptist Church and loved to quilt, fish, garden, sing at church, but most of all cherished her family more than anything.

Melinda was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her partner of 42 years, Ralph Meece; brother, Rick Freeman (Betsy) of SC; niece, Katie Parker; nephew, David Freeman; great-niece, Miriam; and great-nephew, Elijah Parker.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, June 18, at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Richard Christian officiating.

Burial will be in Highland Cemetery in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Southern Oaks Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

This announcement is a courtesy of Croley Funeral Home.