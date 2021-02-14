









Meleesha Hooper, age 56, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born September 9, 1964 in Corbin KY to Mitchell Sr. and Mary Catron Perkins.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Hooper of Williamsburg, KY; one daughter, Jinna Hooper of Williamsburg, KY; one son, Austin Hooper of Williamsburg, KY; her parents, Mitchell Sr. and Mary Catron Perkins of Williamsburg, KY; two sisters, Malana Sizemore (Shawn) of Somerset, KY and Muneeka Halcomb (David) of Williamsburg, KY; two brothers, Markus Perkins (Vickie) of Somerset, KY and Mitchell Perkins Jr. (Breonia) of Williamsburg KY; two nieces, Mary Beth Perkins and Hannah Perkins; three nephews, Clay Perkins, Markus Perkins and Reece Halcomb; and a host of relatives and friends to morn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 16, at Mountain Ash Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Carpenter and Bro. David Halcomb officiating. Interment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Moses Addition.

Visitation will be 5:00 pm on Monday, February 15, at Mountain Ash Baptist Church.

Visitation will also be 12:00pm until funeral hour on Tuesday, February 16 at the church.

Condolences may be made to the family @ www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.