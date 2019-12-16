Meeting planned with architects for new Corbin Splash Pad











Now that the space has been cleared, the process of building the new Corbin splash pad is moving forward as city and tourism officials are scheduled to meet with the architect this week.

At a special called meeting of the Corbin Tourism Commission Monday, Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel announced the upcoming meeting.

“That will get the ball rolling as far as getting together a big package for construction,” Kriebel said.

The fixtures that will serve as the centerpiece of the attraction, which is to be located between Kentucky Street and Main Street near city hall have been purchased and delivered.

The pieces, which include a replica steam locomotive, railroad crossing sign, and water dump feature that is designed to resemble Kentucky Fried Chicken buckets, are currently in storage at the Corbin Recreation Center.

“The final bid will be for the plumbing, concrete pad and putting the pieces into place,” Kriebel said noting there is no schedule for when work will begin, but the goal is to have the project completed in time to open for the summer.

The property, on which the Economy Inn Motel was formally located, was donated for the project by the children of Ishwar Patel.

The property will provide 12,000 square feet for the splash pad, parking and green space.

Corbin Public Works demolished the structure and cleared the site to prepare it for construction.