Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Meeks encourages fathers to utilize new website to help sons transition to manhood

Posted On 14 Feb 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

In today’s society, boys may be growing up, but many of them are stuck in adolescence and aren’t becoming men for quite some time.

Stephen Meeks spoke to the Williamsburg Kiwanis Club Thursday about a new program aimed to help boys transition to men.

“We have all these measures of manhood that have nothing to do with character,” Stephen Meeks told the Williamsburg Kiwanis Club Thursday. “Manhood at its core is something that is inner rather than external. We have 50 year olds, who are living as boys, and we have some 15 year old doing some pretty manly stuff.”

Meeks, the founder and president of Goodsoil Ministries and co-founder of manabouts.com, spoke to the Kiwanis Club about a program that he and his four sons have developed for men to lead their sons and mentored youth beyond childishness and into manhood.

“The Manabout Manual” became a reality in 2017, and the website has launched and should be fully functional by April 15.

The program involves a rite of passage for boys to take for passage into adulthood that is based upon time proven truths, and is immune to fads and trends.

Meeks noted that almost every society besides ours has a ceremony or rite of passage, such as the Australian aboriginal walkabout.

Meeks and his wife, Donna, spent 10 years in “bush-missions” in East Africa, and he is the author of three books “D60: Transformation Through Discipleship” and “Provisions: A True Story of Divine Care,” and the children’s book, “How to Get a Monkey Out of Bed.”

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Williamsburg hosts Ky.-Tenn. Kiwanis Governor’s Banquet

Posted On 22 Nov 2017
, By
0

W’burg Kiwanis Club holds officer inductions

Posted On 15 Nov 2017
, By
0

Increased speeding enforcement has decreased accidents, Caddell tells W’burg Kiwanis Club

Posted On 13 Oct 2017
, By
0

Williamsburg Kiwanis Club donates school supplies to Boston Elementary School

Posted On 06 Sep 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal