Meeks encourages fathers to utilize new website to help sons transition to manhood













In today’s society, boys may be growing up, but many of them are stuck in adolescence and aren’t becoming men for quite some time.

“We have all these measures of manhood that have nothing to do with character,” Stephen Meeks told the Williamsburg Kiwanis Club Thursday. “Manhood at its core is something that is inner rather than external. We have 50 year olds, who are living as boys, and we have some 15 year old doing some pretty manly stuff.”

Meeks, the founder and president of Goodsoil Ministries and co-founder of manabouts.com, spoke to the Kiwanis Club about a program that he and his four sons have developed for men to lead their sons and mentored youth beyond childishness and into manhood.

“The Manabout Manual” became a reality in 2017, and the website has launched and should be fully functional by April 15.

The program involves a rite of passage for boys to take for passage into adulthood that is based upon time proven truths, and is immune to fads and trends.

Meeks noted that almost every society besides ours has a ceremony or rite of passage, such as the Australian aboriginal walkabout.

Meeks and his wife, Donna, spent 10 years in “bush-missions” in East Africa, and he is the author of three books “D60: Transformation Through Discipleship” and “Provisions: A True Story of Divine Care,” and the children’s book, “How to Get a Monkey Out of Bed.”