











On February 18th, 2019 Heaven received a great man. McKinley Kersey, 76, was born January 23, 1943 to Carmack and Lida Kersey.

He was a Veteran of the US Army and resided in Williamsburg, KY.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmack and Lida Kersey; siblings, Morris, Dan, Junior, Linda, Carolyn, and Opal.

He is survived by brother Doug Kersey; sons, Kenneth Ray Kersey, Tim Kersey (Heather); grandchildren, Brent, Ravyn, Tyler McKinley, Josh, Brandon, Maddie, Breanna, and Addison; great grandchild, Evelyn Dorothy Rose.

The family chose cremation. No services were held.