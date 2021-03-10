Mayor updates members on annexation and city projects











Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus was the guest speaker at the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon Tuesday.

Razmus updated chamber members on local business developments and progress of projects throughout Corbin, such as the annexation of Exit 29.

Regarding the annexation, Razmus stated, “I know that it has been very tumultuous right now, there is a lot of hard feelings that are going on.”

On Friday, Senate Bill 274, which was introduced by Senate President Robert Stivers, passed 20 to 12.

“It [SB 274] finally gives Corbin the opportunity to do something with this exit that has been stagnate for decades,” said Razmus.

To stop London’s attempt to annex a portion of Exit 29, Corbin filed a lawsuit against the city.

“We are confident that we are going to win the lawsuit,” said Razmus. “If we lose there [Laurel Circuit Court], we will appeal it.”

Razmus told the chamber that the lawsuit is not what she wanted, and that she would rather work with London to benefit everyone.

“I don’t like fighting with my neighbor. I like working with my neighbor,” said Razmus.

“Like it or not, Corbin is in the middle of a tri-county area. If we can get Whitley, Knox and Laurel together working as a cohesive unit, there would be no stopping us.”

Razmus said regardless of what happens in the lawsuit, she is ready to work with Laurel County leaders.

“I am ready to sit down and figure out how we are going to go forward together because a win for Laurel County is a win for Corbin. A win for Knox County is a win for Corbin, and a win for Whitley County is a win for Corbin,” said Razmus.

Razmus also updated chamber members about the Miller Park project, the completion of the splash pad in downtown Corbin and several grants that the town has either applied for or received.

In other business, the chamber welcomed numerous new members to the chamber and received sponsorships from the Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors for $2,500, which was presented by Tommy Black with the Remax in Corbin, and the Times-Tribune for $2,400, which was presented by Lisa Harrison.

The chamber meeting was sponsored by the City of Corbin.

Next month’s speaker was announced by Bruce Carpenter, the executive director of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. The speaker will be Vince Gabbert from Keeneland, who will be at the luncheon to present the redesigns of the Cumberland Run.