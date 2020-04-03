Mayor Razmus recommends that locals avoid Cumberland Falls ‘right now’











Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus is supporting Gov. Andy Beshear’s decision to close Cumberland Falls State Park and other Kentucky state parks to over night visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Razmus is even going as far as recommending that local residents avoid visiting Cumberland Falls right now.

“I think that is a wise decision. With Corbin being on I-75, we do get a lot of out of state people going to Cumberland Falls. I would avoid Cumberland Falls right now. If you go and the parking lot is full, don’t get out and go see the falls,” Razmus said during a Facebook Live video Friday morning.

“Who would ever have dreamed that the day would come when I would tell people not to go to Cumberland Falls. Right now, if you are a local, let’s stay away from those parks that are bringing out of state visitors to our community. It could just be that one person, who is infected yet doesn’t know it.”

During his daily press conference Thursday, Beshear announced the closure of the lodging and campgrounds at all state parks.

“Starting tomorrow there will be no overnight stays in our state parks. None in the campgrounds and none in the lodges,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is to make sure that we’re all healthy at home. It’s making sure that we’re not creating opportunities for people to create a crowd and we’re not presenting a haven for those coming from other places to potentially bring their contacts.”

Effective Friday, April 3, Kentucky state parks and the Kentucky Horse Park will suspend all overnight reservations for park lodges, cabins and campgrounds until further notice. All upcoming reservations will be canceled, and refunds will be issued.

Kentucky state parks will be open to the public between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Park visitors will have access to park trails and scenic sites during these designated hours.

Golf courses will remain open. Park visitors are encouraged to check the website for golf course hours of operation. All state park lodges, cabins, playgrounds and campgrounds will be closed. Food service will also be suspended until further notice.

Outdoor recreation plays an important role in fostering positive physical and mental health. Kentucky state parks and the Kentucky Horse Park offer a variety of outdoor recreation activities that Kentuckians can continue to enjoy while engaging in social distancing, Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet officials said in a news release.

While visiting park grounds, the cabinet encourages guests to follow all public health recommendations including:

Do not use parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms;

Be prepared for limited access to restrooms and water fountains;

Maintain safe social distancing of the recommended six feet separation;

Do not congregate in groups at parking lots, trailheads or golf courses;

Avoid games that require close contact such as basketball and football; and

Move to a different location to avoid crowds.

For more information about the Kentucky Horse Park, visit the park website at www.kyhorsepark.com.

For updates on Kentucky State Parks, visit our Facebook page or parks.ky.gov/covid-19-information.

For more information about Kentucky’s COVID-19 response, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.