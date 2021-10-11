









Mayme Alsip Bryant, age 86, of Williamsburg, KY passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born January 28, 1935 in Williamsburg, KY to the late Clyde and Elizabeth Smith Alsip. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Bryant; two sisters, Lora Alsip Cox, and Francis Cox; and two brothers, Dan Alsip, and Glen Alsip.

Mayme attended Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Williamsburg, KY and retired from American Greetings in Corbin, KY. She currently owned a small shop downtown Williamsburg, KY called Mayme’s Re Run. She loved to cook for family and church functions. She always made sure to take care of others first. She enjoyed shopping and traveling as a pastime.

She is survived by her niece, Patty Powers; great-nephew, Rob Powers (Tammy); two great-great nephew, Dawson Powers (Allison), and Mason Powers; three nieces, Helen Young (Larry), Phyllis Cox-Schmalstig (George), and Lela Rae Lawson; great-nieces, Laurent Rawlings, and Tara Young; two great-nephews, Mike Lawson, and Rondal Lawson; brother, Jimmy Alsip; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 16, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. James Hodge and Rev. Roger Prewitt officiating. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon until the funeral hour Saturday, October 16, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

