









May K. Cox, 86, of Woodstock, GA, formerly of Corbin, KY, passed away on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at her home in Georgia.

She was born in Cincinnati, OH, the daughter of the late Ivy B. Kirchgassner and Garnetta Sawyer Kirchgassner.

May was a homemaker and member of Central Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur G. Cox and by her sister, Joanne Girard.

May is survived by her daughter, Susan White and husband Ronnie; son, William H. Cox and wife Melinda all of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Jonathan Cox, Julie Cox, and Michael Dennis; great grandchildren, Luke, Logan, Ethan, Nicoleta, and Joanna.

The funeral service was held Monday, September 23, at Central Baptist Church in Corbin with Rev. Chad Fugitt officiating

Memorial donations are suggested to Awana or the Matthew Ministry at Central Baptist Church.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.