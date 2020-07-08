Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
May Day Queen and Tiny Queen race update

Posted On 08 Jul 2020
At the end of the first count in the race for May Queen and Tiny Queen, the Ossoli Club has released the following results:

Raynah Kelsch

First place in the May Queen Race at this time is Raynah Kelsch.

Shelby Wilson

Shelby Wilson is in second place.

Kayla Curry

Chloe Siler

In third place is a tie between Kayla Curry and Chloe Siler.

 

In the race for Tiny Queen …

Bella Middleton

Bella Middleton is in first place.

Lynnlee Crawford

Lynnley Crawford is in second place.

The May Day race for Queen and Tiny Queen will end Friday, July 17, at twelve o’clock noon.

Voting (donating) may be done online at The Ossoli Club of Corbin website,
ossoliclubofcorbin.com; or make your checks payable to the Ossoli Foundation and put the name of the candidate you are supporting on the memo line of check and mail to Ossoli Club of Corbin, PO Box 2544, Corbin, KY 40702.

All proceeds are used to fund community projects, and donations for the queen candidates are tax deductible. The May Day Festival is sponsored annually by the GFWC Kentucky Ossoli Club of Corbin.

