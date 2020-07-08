May Day Queen and Tiny Queen race update











At the end of the first count in the race for May Queen and Tiny Queen, the Ossoli Club has released the following results:

First place in the May Queen Race at this time is Raynah Kelsch.

Shelby Wilson is in second place.

In third place is a tie between Kayla Curry and Chloe Siler.

In the race for Tiny Queen …

Bella Middleton is in first place.

Lynnley Crawford is in second place.

The May Day race for Queen and Tiny Queen will end Friday, July 17, at twelve o’clock noon.

Voting (donating) may be done online at The Ossoli Club of Corbin website,

ossoliclubofcorbin.com; or make your checks payable to the Ossoli Foundation and put the name of the candidate you are supporting on the memo line of check and mail to Ossoli Club of Corbin, PO Box 2544, Corbin, KY 40702.

All proceeds are used to fund community projects, and donations for the queen candidates are tax deductible. The May Day Festival is sponsored annually by the GFWC Kentucky Ossoli Club of Corbin.