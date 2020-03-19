May Day, Battle of the Badges postponed











The Corbin Ossoli Club’s annual May Day event and the Battle of the Badges charity basketball game between Corbin Police and Corbin firefighters have joined the growing list of events to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

The May Day Festival had been scheduled for May 1 at The Arena in Corbin.

“This will be the first postponement of Corbin’s beloved May Day since its inception in 1944,” said Christie Houk-Babb Co-Chair of the 2020 May Day committee.

“Hopefully, the club can reschedule the event later this year,” she added.

The second annual Battle of the Badges had been scheduled for March 28 at Corbin High School.

Proceeds from the game go toward the Corbin Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program and to fund breast cancer awareness.

The inaugural game in 2029 raised $2,198.

Chief Rusty Hedrick said donations to the program may still be made by dropping them off at the police department.

Numerous events across the state have been cancelled or postponed including: The high boys and girls state championship tournaments, the NCAA basketball tournaments, and the Kentucky Derby.