Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Maxine VonGruenigen

Posted On 21 Sep 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag:

Maxine VonGruenigen, age 90, of Corbin, passed away peacefully at her home in Corbin on September 17, 2020.

Born in Corbin, Kentucky to the late James Alfred Taylor and Eula Burnett Taylor, she was the long-time owner/operator of Maggie J’s Dress Shop. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Corbin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother in law, Mack Jones.

Maxine is survived by her husband of 70 years, Eldred VonGruenigen; son, Eddie VonGruenigen and wife Rita; grandsons, Casey VonGruenigen and wife Holly, and Chad VonGruenigen and wife Jennifer; great-granddaughters, Ella and Leah; sister, Wylene Jones and by a niece, Susan Jones.

In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to First Baptist Church, 401 N. Laurel Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Maggie J’s, iconic downtown Corbin store, closing its doors

Posted On 28 Feb 2018
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal