









Maxine VonGruenigen, age 90, of Corbin, passed away peacefully at her home in Corbin on September 17, 2020.

Born in Corbin, Kentucky to the late James Alfred Taylor and Eula Burnett Taylor, she was the long-time owner/operator of Maggie J’s Dress Shop. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Corbin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother in law, Mack Jones.

Maxine is survived by her husband of 70 years, Eldred VonGruenigen; son, Eddie VonGruenigen and wife Rita; grandsons, Casey VonGruenigen and wife Holly, and Chad VonGruenigen and wife Jennifer; great-granddaughters, Ella and Leah; sister, Wylene Jones and by a niece, Susan Jones.

In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to First Baptist Church, 401 N. Laurel Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.