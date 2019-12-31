









Ms. Maxine Bridges Day, age 84, of Wooldridge (Jellico), Tennessee, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her home. She was born May 15, 1935 in Scott County, Tennessee.

Maxine was preceded in death by: husband, Hermon Day; daughters, Kathy Day and Ronda Gail Day; parents, Eckley and Mary Bridges; brothers, Leon Bridges, Bill Bridges and Jack Bridges.

She is survived by: children, Larry Day and Debbie Day Hicks; four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; brother, Scott Bridges and wife, Leona; sisters, Sharon Blankenship and Betty Gross; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends: 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 12 (noon) on Wednesday, January 1, at the funeral home. Rev. Junior Dople will be officiating.

Burial to follow in the Valley View Cemetery (Elk Valley, Tennessee).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.