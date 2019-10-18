









Max Allen Mathes, 82, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina.

Mr. Mathes was born on November 29, 1936 in Corbin, Kentucky, to the late Alvin Forest Mathes and Mae Haskew Mathes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

Mr. Mathes was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Survivors include three children, Donna Lynne (David) Ash of Prince Frederick, Maryland, Craig Allen (Maria) Mathes of Dalzell, South Carolina, and Robert Wade (Subarna) Mathes of New York City, New York; and four grandchildren, in addition to a host of family and many dear friends to mourn his passing.

A memorial service is planned for early April 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina.