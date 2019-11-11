









Mavis B. Smith, 100 years of age, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at The Heritage Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Corbin. She is survived by her son, Reynard “Skip” Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 13, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Delmon Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow on Thursday at 12 P.M. at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Cincinnati (Blue Ash), Ohio. The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. – 1 P.M. Wednesday at Hart Funeral Home, Corbin.