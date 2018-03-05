











Maurice Howard Veach, 77, of Pioneer, TN passed away Friday, March 2, 2018 at the Lafollette Health & Rehab Center.

He was born December 22, 1940 in Pleasant View, Kentucky.

Maurice was preceded in death by his father, Everett Veach; Mother, Katherine Hicks Veach; brother, Kenneth Veach; sister, Jean Kearney.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Ruby Veach; daughters, Rachel Veach, Carla Duke; grandchildren, Craig Duke, Lindsey Duke, Olivia Veach, Carla Livingstone; great grandchildren, Emma Smith, Addison Smith, Aliyah Livingstone, ​Damien Duke; brothers, Wallace Veach, Rodney Veach; sisters, Faye Begliutti, Barbara Cuel; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Maurice’s wishes were to be cremated.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at the Pleasant View United Methodist Church with Rev. Tyler Adams and Brother Kevin Walden officiating.

Military Honors will be presented by the American Legion Honor Guard, Post 154.

Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of Cremation.