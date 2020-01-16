Mattress sparks tractor-trailer fire that shut down southbound I-75 Thursday











West Knox firefighters say the fire that damaged a tractor-trailer truck Thursday morning, shutting down southbound Interstate-75 near Corbin, was caused by a mattress.

West Knox Fire Chief Darryl Baker said the truck loaded with mustard and vinegar caught fire at approximately 4 a.m. after the mattress got caught in the rear wheels of the tractor.

“When we got done extinguishing the fire and pulled the tractor away from the trailer, there was the mattress hanging in the rear wheels,” Baker said.

Baker said firefighters responded to the scene approximately one mile north of Exit 29 after multiple 911 calls reported the fire.

The driver pulled onto the shoulder and stopped after seeing the fire.

Firefighters needed approximately 30 minutes to knock down the flames, and another 30 minutes to ensure it was extinguished.

Because that area of interstate is undergoing construction, Baker said firefighters were forced to close the road to traffic.

“There was no way to get a tow truck in there to hook up to the truck without closing it down,” Baker explained.

Traffic was rerouted off of Exit 38 in London and back onto the interstate at Exit 29.

The roadway reopened at approximately 6:30 a.m.

No one was injured.

London City Fire Department assisted West Knox with traffic control.