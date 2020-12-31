









Mattie Lue Faircloth, age 77, of Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on December 30, 2020 at her home.

She was born on February 26, 1943 in Whitley County, Kentucky, to Samuel Smith and Mossie Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Mossie Smith; husband, Frankie Faircloth; daughter, Jamye Carr; sister, Ruby Carter; and brother, Bill Smith.

She was survived by three children, Charlene Long (Glen) of Whitwell, TN, Charles Kenneth Puckett (Gail) of Corbin, Kentucky, and Timothy Allen Puckett (Jennifer) of Danville, KY; son-in-law, Cyrus Carr; 15 grandchildren, Kenneth Lee Buchanan, Paul Buchanan (Lee Ann), Virginia Buchanan (Christy), Cody McQueen (Amanda), Matthew McQueen (Jennifer), Tamara Briest (Tommy), Whitney, Mariah, Gage, Wyatt, Kaiden, Eli, Samara, Jackson, Bronson, and Gabriel; including several beloved, step-children, and great-grandchildren; sister, Eva Campbell; brother, Bobby Smith (Bridgett); special niece, Amber Miles; many other nieces and nephews and other family and friends to mourn her passing.

All services are private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.