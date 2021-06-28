









Matthew Edward Summers, age 32 of Barrett Road, London, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, June 26th at the St. Joseph of London Hospital.

Funeral services for Mr. Matthew Edward Summers will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30th at the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ivan Siler and Bro. Zach Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the Horse Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky. The family of Mr. Matthew Edward Summers will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour of 2:00 p.m.

Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.