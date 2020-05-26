









Matthew Aaron Storms, 35, Corbin passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. His father, Gary Lee Storms, survives.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 27, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Brent Carroll officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation begins at 11 AM on Wednesday. CDC COVID-19 guidelines are posted at the funeral home for those attending services. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.